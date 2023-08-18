INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught for Football Friday Night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: CATHEDRAL’S DANNY O’NEIL

A candidate for Indiana Mr. Football, Danny O’Neil can spark the Cathedral offense with his arm or his legs. This time, the Colorado-bound quarterback uses his legs, outrunning the entire Lafayette Jeff defense for a 67 yard touchdown in the Irish’s 55-14 victory

NOMINEE #2: SPEEDWAY’S CHARLES MITCHELL

In a season-opening showdown with Covenant Christian, Speedway’s Charles Mitchell starred on both sides of the ball. Playing in the secondary here, Mitchell jumped in front of a Warriors pass, picked it off, and took it back for a touchdown in the Sparkplugs’ 33-21 victory