INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football the FOX59 cameras caught on the opening day of the regular season, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BISHOP CHATARD’S SAM FEENEY & MATT WOODS

Playing inside Lucas Oil Stadium, Bishop Chatard forced Brebeuf into fourth down. As the Braves snapped the ball to punt, Sam Feeney streaked into the backfield untouched and blocked the punt. As the ball bounced into the end zone, Matt Woods hustled in pursuit and then fell on the ball for a Trojans’ touchdown.

NOMINEE #2: RONCALLI’S LUKE HANSEN

Roncalli visited southside rivals Southport to open up 2022, and Luke Hansen had a fine day for the Royals, scoring four first half touchdowns including this 38-yard run, which began with a wicked stiff-arm, leading Roncalli to a 46-7 win.