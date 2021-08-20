Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: August 20

Roncalli’s Kyle Lockard and Brebeuf’s Finn Walters (WXIN August 20, 2021).

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the great high school football the FOX59 cameras caught on opening night of the 2021 season, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: RONCALLI’S KYLE LOCKARD

Roncalli receiver Kyle Lockard comes down with a diving catch in the end zone in the Royals win over Southport.

NOMINEE #2: BREBEUF’S FINN WALTERS

Brebeuf linebacker Finn Walters has been practicing the tip drill, coming down with the interception in the Braves 24-19 win over Bishop Chatard.

Who wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from August 20?
Roncalli’s Kyle Lockard
Brebeuf’s Finn Walters

