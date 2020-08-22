Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: August 21

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught on the opening week of the season, two plays stood out as better than the rest. Now your vote will determine which will become the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: CENTER GROVE’S CADEN CURRY

Center Grove defensive lineman Caden Curry busts through the Decatur Central punt protection unit to block a kick, scoop it up, and score in the Trojans’ 56-14 win over the Hawks.

NOMINEE #2: LUTHERAN’S JOE FAUBION

Lutheran wide receiver Joe Faubion needs just one foot for a completed catch, but keeps both feet in bounds, hauling in a pass on the sidelines in the Saints’ 66-35 win over Beech Grove.

Who wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for August 21? — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) August 22, 2020