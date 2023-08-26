INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught for Football Friday Night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: CENTER GROVE’S NOAH COY

The reigning 6A champion Center Grove Trojans were trailing Oakland High School from Murfreesboro, TN early when Tyler Cherry connected with Noah Coy for a 50-yard touchdown to tie the score. Center Grove would go on to win, 28-10.

NOMINEE #2: BROWNSBURG’S CAYDEN OLINGER

Cayden Olinger helps Brownsburg jump out to an early lead in a 6A top five showdown with Cathedral. Jake Dunn hits Olinger for an 80-yard scoring strike in the Bulldogs’ 45-31 win.