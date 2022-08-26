INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught for FOX59’s Football Friday Night, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

NOMINEE #1: BROWNSBURG’S COREY SMITH

In a top 3 showdown in class 6A, Brownsburg had an answer for everything Cathedral could muster. Here in the second half, the Bulldogs chuck it deep as Jayden Whitaker connects with Corey Smith for a 78 yard touchdown en route to a Brownsburg victory over the Irish.

NOMINEE #2: BEN DAVIS’ ALIJAH PRICE

Ben Davis running back Alijah Price takes the Wildcat snap up the middle and breaks free, showing off his speed before displaying his toughness, fighting through a few Avon tackle attempts on the way to the end zone in the Giants’ win over the Orioles.