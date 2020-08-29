Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: August 28

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the plays our cameras caught this Friday night around Central Indiana, two stood out as the best-of-the-best. Now your vote will determine which of them is the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: NEW PALESTINE’S MATTHEW BROWN

New Palestine’s Matthew Brown takes advantage of a broken play, intercepting the Brebeuf pass and returning it for a touchdown in the Dragons’ 28-8 win over the Braves.

NOMINEE #2: CATHEDRAL’S JAKE LANGDON

Cathedral running back Jake Langdon jukes a Carmel defender and turns on the afterburners to reach the end zone in the Irish’s 44-28 win over the Greyhounds.

