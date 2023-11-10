INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught for Football Friday Night in the Regional round of the IHSAA playoffs, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: PARK TUDOR’S DJ GORDON

Park Tudor quarterback DJ Gordon rolls to his right and finds nothing. After stiff-arming free from a defender, the Panthers’ signal caller turns into a runner and takes off from deep in his own territory, out-pacing the entire North Judson defense on his way to the end zone.

NOMINEE #2: BEN DAVIS’ JALEN HARRIS

Cathedral swung out a pass to the flat, but it was a disaster for the Irish as the ball wound up in the hands of Ben Davis defender Jalen Harris, who took off the other way for a touchdown in the Giants’ 27-24 Regional win over Cathedral.