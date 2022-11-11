INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught in this Regional round of the IHSAA playoffs, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: CATHEDRAL’S DANNY O’NEIL AND DAVID AYERS

Cathedral’s Danny O’Neil evades the Brownsburg rush and fires deep down field where David Ayers is waiting in the end zone for the Irish touchdown in their Regional win over the Bulldogs.

NOMINEE #2: NEW PALESTINE’S DANIEL TIPPIT AND ISAIAH THACKER

On a fourth down play, New Palestine goes for it all as Daniel Tippet heaves up the pass and Isaiah Thacker comes down with it in the end zone for a Dragons’ touchdown.