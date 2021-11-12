Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 12

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the regional high school football our FOX59 cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: CENTER GROVE’S JACKSON GRIFFIN

On a Lawrence North punt, Center Grove’s James Schott breaks through for the block, which is an impressive enough play, but Jackson Griffin topped it with a remarkable one-handed pickup in-stride on his way to the end zone in the Trojans’ 29-19 win over the Wildcats.

NOMINEE #2: SCECINA’S DEQUAN STENNIS

Scecina running back Dequan Stennis goes off tackle, breaks through a pair of Lafayette Central Catholic defenders, and takes off for an 80-yard touchdown in the Crusaders’ regional win over the Knights.