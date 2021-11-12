Countdown to Indy Fuel Marvel Night
Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 12

Play of the Week

Center Grove’s Jackson Griffin and Scecina’s Dequan Stennis (WXIN November 12, 2021).

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the regional high school football our FOX59 cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: CENTER GROVE’S JACKSON GRIFFIN

On a Lawrence North punt, Center Grove’s James Schott breaks through for the block, which is an impressive enough play, but Jackson Griffin topped it with a remarkable one-handed pickup in-stride on his way to the end zone in the Trojans’ 29-19 win over the Wildcats.

NOMINEE #2: SCECINA’S DEQUAN STENNIS

Scecina running back Dequan Stennis goes off tackle, breaks through a pair of Lafayette Central Catholic defenders, and takes off for an 80-yard touchdown in the Crusaders’ regional win over the Knights.

