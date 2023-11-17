INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught for FOX59’s Football Friday Night, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LUTHERAN’S BRAYDON HALL

Count ’em up: Lutheran running back Braydon hall ran for FIVE first half touchdowns in the Saints’ dominant win, 56-14 over Sheridan, to earn a spot in the 1A state championship.

NOMINEE #2: BEN DAVIS’ ALIJAH PRICE AND ZANE SKIBINSKI

Ben Davis gets tricky in the second half against Center Grove, running the halfback pass to perfection as Alijah Price hits Zane Skibinski for the touchdown in the Giants’ 37-34 overtime victory over the Trojans.