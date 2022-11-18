INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught on semi state Friday, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1 – CENTER GROVE’S MICAH COYLE

Center Grove’s Micah Coyle takes the handoff and at first appears to go nowhere, stuffed by the Cathedral defensive line, but Coyle keeps his legs churning, bounces outside, and finds a load of space, cruising into the end zone in the Trojans’ 33-10 semi state victory.

NOMINEE #2 – BISHOP CHATARD’S LUKE PURICHIA

Bishop Chatard proves opportunistic on defense, as a West Lafayette pass goes through the hands of the intended receiver and Luke Purichia makes a nice diving snag for the interception in the Trojans’ semi state victory.