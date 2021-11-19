Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 19

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught for FOX59’s Football Friday Night on November 19, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LUTHERAN’S MONTASI CLAY

In Lutheran’s semi state showdown against Tri, Saints’ quarterback Montasi Clay drops back to pass, but with pressure in his face, quickly decides to take off and run. It didn’t look good at first, but Clay used a slew of moves to break lose and send a group of defenders to the turf en route to a 60 yard touchdown run. Lutheran won to move on to the IHSAA 1A State Championship.

NOMINEE #2: MT. VERNON’S ASHDEN GENTRY

In a 4A semi state clash, Mt. Vernon’s Gehrig Slunaker throws over the middle and finds Ashden Gentry in the middle of a group of Memorial defenders. With one move, Gentry breaks free of the trouble and cruises into the end zone. The Marauders beat the Tigers to move on to the IHSAA 4A State Championship.