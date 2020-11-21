Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 20

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the great high school football our cameras caught this semi state Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them is the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: RONCALLI’S RYAN HENRY

Roncalli defender Ryan Henry snags the Mooresville pass out of midair with one hand in the Rebels’ 42-14 win in 4A semi state over the Pioneers.

NOMINEE #2: CATHEDRAL’S NATHAN MCCAHILL

Cathedral quarterback Nathan McCahill runs 83 yards to the end zone in the Irish’s 32-7 5A semi state win over Castle.

Who wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for November 20? Roncalli’s Ryan Henry Cathedral’s Nathan McCahill Created with