INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught for November 3rd’s edition of Football Friday Night, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BREBEUF’S JAVAWN BROOKS

On a Mooresville kickoff, Brebeuf’s Javawn Brooks fields it at the one yard line then takes off, breaking tacklers, dodging defenders, and goes 99 yards to the house.

NOMINEE #2: HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN’S CHANDLER WESTON

On Hamilton Southeastern’s first drive of the game, quarterback Chandler Weston takes off on the read-option action and goes 52 yards for the touchdown. The Royals scored early and often in a 38-21 win over Fishers to win the Sectional championship.