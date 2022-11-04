INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught for Football Friday Night on Sectional championship week, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN’S DONOVAN HAMILTON AND JACK OSIECKI

In a Mudsock Rivalry rematch with the Sectional championship on the line, Hamilton Southeastern dug deep into their bag of tricks to pull this one out. A jet sweep reverse pass from Donovan Hamilton found a wide open Jack Osiecki for the touchdown in the Royals’ victory over Fishers.

NOMINEE #2: TRADERS POINT CHRISTIAN’S PHILLIP MORAN

No question that Traders Point Christian was ready to play in their Sectional championship showdown with Park Tudor. Phillip Moran and the Knights’ special teams proved it, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown.