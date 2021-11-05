Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 5

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught for FOX59’s Football Friday Night on Sectional Championship night in central Indiana, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BREBEUF’S ANTHONY ANNEE

Brebeuf quarterback Nolan Buckman lofts a pass deep for the end zone, where Anthony Annee tracks it beautifully for an over-the-shoulder catch and a touchdown in the Braves’ 3A sectional win over Western Boone.

NOMINEE #2: RONCALLI’S ZACH ARMIN

Roncalli’s Aidan Leffler goes over the middle to Zach Armin, who catches it in stride and streaks down the field 56 yards for the touchdown in the Royals win over Bishop Chatard in 4A sectionals.