Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 6

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the plays our cameras caught on Sectional Final Friday, two stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LUTHERAN’S JACOB ROBERTS

Lutheran defender Jacob Roberts scores likely the easiest touchdown of his career, scooping and walking into the end zone in the Saints’ Sectional Final showdown against Covenant Christian.

NOMINEE #2: CARMEL’S DANIEL MULLINS

Carmel receiver Daniel Mullins shakes off multiple tacklers in the Brownsburg secondary, picks up a few blocks, and breaks away for a 65-yard touchdown in the Greyhounds Sectional Final against the Bulldogs.

Who wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for November 6? Lutheran’s Jacob Roberts Carmel’s Daniel Mullins Created with