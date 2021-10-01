Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 1

Center Grove’s Jackson Griffin and Heritage Christian’s Zac Schloemer (WXIN October 1, 2021).

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: JACKSON GRIFFIN

On the third play from scrimmage, Center Grove defender Jackson Griffin picks of the Pike pass and takes it back for a touchdown in the Trojans’ 49-6 win over the Red Devils.

NOMINEE #2: ZAC SCHLOEMER

Heritage Christian opened the bag of tricks early in their game against Lapel with a halfback pass. Colton Brown fired it deep and Zac Schloemer came down with the ball, even eluded a defender or two before being taken down in the Eagles’ 48-21 win over the Bulldogs.

