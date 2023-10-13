INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught for Football Friday Night on October 13, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: TRITON CENTRAL’S MASON COMPTON

Triton Central defensive back Mason Compton has obviously been practicing the tip drill, as he hauls in the interception off a deflected pass and then shows off his running skills, breaking a few tackles on the way to the end zone in a Tigers’ win over Speedway.

NOMINEE #2: LAWRENCE NORTH’S DAVION CHANDLER

A brief respite from the rain allowed Lawrence North to go through the air, as Montez Jones chucked it deep, finding a leaping Davion Chandler in the end zone for the touchdown in the Wildcats 21-6 win over Pike.