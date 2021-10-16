Countdown to Indy Fuel Opening Night Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 7 p.m.
Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 15

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught in this final week of the regular season, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

NOMINEE #1: COVENANT CHRISTIAN’S BROCK BUCKLEY

Covenant Christian receiver Brock Buckley skies over a North Decatur defender for a catch down the sideline then takes off for the end zone, giving the Warriors a touchdown in their season finale showdown with the Chargers.

NOMINEE #2: HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN’S OWEN JONES

Hamilton Southeastern wide receiver Owen Jones hauls in a short pass, but is far from done as he breaks a tackle, stays in bounds, and runs it in for a Royals touchdown in their Hoosier Crossroads Conference showdown at Brownsburg.

