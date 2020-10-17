Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 16

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football we showed on Football Friday Night on FOX59 tonight, two plays stood out above the rest. Now your vote will determine which of them will be the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: RITTER’S GAVIN CROOKE

Ritter running back Gavin Crooke didn’t need clear real estate to make big plays tonight. Here, after taking the handoff, Crooke broke several tackles on his way to the end zone in the Raiders’ 46-0 win over Cascade

NOMINEE #2: ZIONSVILLE’S T.J. NEWNUM

Zionsville keeps it on the ground on this play, and the Fishers’ defense forces a fumble. Fortunately for the Eagles, the ball bounces right into the hands of offensive lineman T.J. Newnum, who wasn’t content with a mere fumble recovery. Newnum rumbles down field for some extra yards, through a few would-be tacklers, during Zionsville’s 38-7 win.

Who wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for October 16? — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) October 17, 2020