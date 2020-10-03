Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 2

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught this past Friday night, two stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: SOUTHPORT’S ANTONIO FISHER

Southport wide receiver Antonio Fisher hauls in the long bomb with one hand and scores a touchdown in the Cardinals’ game at Terre Haute North.

NOMINEE #2: CATHEDRAL’S CAMDEN JORDAN

Cathedral wideout Camden Jordan leaps high in the sky to outjump a defender and haul in the long pass. After, he evades a few tacklers to get into the end zone.

Who wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for October 2? — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) October 3, 2020