INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: COVENANT CHRISTIAN’S LUKE MUNOZ

Covenant Christian receiver Luke Munoz leaps high above a Parke Heritage defender to come down with the long reception in the Warriors win over the Wolves.

NOMINEE #2: YORKTOWN’S AYDEN EWING

Yorktown gets to work on the ground, as Ayden Ewing shows vision to find a hole, shiftiness to slide through a few tacklers, and breakaway speed to take off for the 80-yard touchdown in the Tigers’ win over Concordia.