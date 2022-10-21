INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught this opening week of the postseason, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: TRITON CENTRAL’S BRAD SCHULTZ

Triton Central’s Brad Schultz had a heckuva game for the Tigers, but no play was better than this, as he hauled in a Jace Stuckey pass with one hand behind the Manual defense, helping Triton Central to a 58-6 win.

NOMINEE #2: LUTHERAN’S MICAH MACKAY

Lutheran runs a wide receiver screen to Micah Mackay, who turns upfield and with a nice stiff-arm of a South Putnam defender, breaks free down the sideline for a long touchdown reception in the Saints’ 49-0 win in Sectionals.