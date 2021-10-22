Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 22

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the playoff football our cameras caught on FOX59’s Football Friday Night in the opening week of sectionals, two plays stood out as the best-of-the-best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: INDIANA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF’S ZACH BIPPUS

On a ball thrown over the middle, Indiana School for the Deaf’s Zach Bippus reaches out with one hand to bring it in then outruns the Covenant Christian defense all the way to the end zone for the touchdown.

NOMINEE #2: LUTHERAN’S JACOB ROBERTS

Lutheran’s defense forced a fumble and while a few players scrummed for the ball on the ground, defensive lineman Jacob Roberts reached down to scoop up the loose ball. He took off toward the end zone and had to drag a few tacklers the final yards across the goal line for the touchdown.