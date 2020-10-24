Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 23

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught tonight, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now, your vote will determine which of them will be the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: GREENCASTLE’S BRACH CARRINGTON

Greencastle running back Brach Carrington is nearly taken down in the backfield for a loss, but he re-gains his balance and pushes forward — literally. Buoyed by a BIG push from seemingly his entire offense, Carrington eventually falls into the end zone for a touchdown.

NOMINEE #2: DECATUR CENTRAL’S JAVON TRACY

Decatur Central quarterback Peyton Horsley chucks it deep and wideout Javon Tracy makes a tremendous acrobatic adjustment to come down with the catch for the Hawks.

Who wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for October 23? Greencastle's Brach Carrington Decatur Central's Javon Tracy