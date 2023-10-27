INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BEN DAVIS’ MARK ZACKERY

Ben Davis needed a big defensive play to get back in this game, and Mark Zackery delivered, jumping the slant for the pick-six and ultimately helping the Giants to a 28-25 win over Brownsburg.

NOMINEE #2: ZIONSVILLE’S EUGENE HILTON JR

Zionsville’s looking for the deep ball and Eugene Hilton Jr is ready to deliver, snagging it in tight coverage and coming down for an Eagles’ touchdown.