INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BROWNSBURG’S GRIFFIN SIMPSON

Brownsburg led Ben Davis big at the half, so the Giants knew they needed to get something going coming out of the locker room. They went to the bag of tricks with a reverse pass, but the Bulldogs’ Griffin Simpson read it perfectly, stepping in front of the pass and taking it back 42 yards for a touchdown in Brownsburg’s 48-20 win over Ben Davis.

NOMINEE #2: FRANKLIN’S FIELD GOAL BLOCK

Franklin led Terre Haute South by one point in the final minute, but it looked bleak as the Braves lined up for a chip shot field goal. The snap was good, and so was the hold, but the kick was blocked to preserve a 35-34 win for the Grizzly Cubs.