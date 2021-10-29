Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 29

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught for Football Friday Night on October 29, 2021, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BISHOP CHATARD’S JACK ANNEE

In sectional semifinals, Bishop Chatard proved too tough for Shortridge with a stellar defensive effort. On this play, Jack Annee intercepts the ball and returns it for a touchdown in the Trojans win.

NOMINEE #2: BROWNSBURG’S JEREMIAH CLAYTON

When you give up zero points as a defense, chances are you’re gonna win a lot of games. That’s what Brownsburg was able to do this night, and Jeremiah Clayton was a big reason why, picking off three Pike passes in the Bulldogs’ 37-0 sectional semifinal win.