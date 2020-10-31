Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 30

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: FISHERS’ CARSON DUNN

On Fishers’ second play from scrimmage, running back Carson Dunn takes the pitch and goes 78 yards for the touchdown. The Tigers would upset their Mudsock Rivals Hamilton Southeastern 34-29 to advance to next week’s sectional championship game.

NOMINEE #2: BEECH GROVE’S JORDAN MURPHY

Beech Grove wide receiver Jordan Murphy makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown in the Hornets’ sectional semifinal matchup against Roncalli.

Who wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for October 30? Fishers’ Carson Dunn Beech Grove’s Jordan Murphy