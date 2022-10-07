INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught for FOX59’s Football Friday Night this October 7, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LAWRENCE NORTH’S MONTEZ JONES

Montez Jones proves he’s one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Central Indiana on this run, leaving a few Center Grove defenders in the dust en route to the end zone for the Wildcats.

NOMINEE #2: LAWRENCE CENTRAL’S MATAIO RUSSELL

Lawrence Central received the kickoff to open the second half against Ben Davis, and a short kick fell to Mataio Russell, who took off 65 yards for a Bears touchdown.