Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 8

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: HUDSON MILLER

Down 7-0, Brebeuf tries a trick pass, but Cathedral’s Mikey Green tips it and Hudson Miller makes the catch before it hits the grass. The interception led to another Irish touchdown in a 45-21 win.

NOMINEE #2: RJ MYLES

Brownsburg forces an early three and out and on the ensuing punt, RJ Myles fields it and takes all the way back to the house for a touchdown in 42-21 victory.

