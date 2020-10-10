Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 9

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 Football Friday Night cameras caught this week, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BISHOP CHATARD’S CARTER ST. JOHN

Bishop Chatard quarterback Carter St. John runs read-option action to perfection, keeping the ball and weaving his way through some great wide receiver blocking down field 26 yards to the end zone in the Trojans’ 35-7 win over Terre Haute North.

NOMINEE #2: SOUTHPORT’S BRANDON RIDDLE

