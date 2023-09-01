INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught for FOX59’s Football Friday Night, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LUTHERAN’S LJ WARD

A clash of titans tonight as 1A #1 Lutheran hosted 2A #2 Triton Central, and the Saints came to play here as LJ Ward skies over his defender to haul in the long touchdown as Lutheran went on to win 43-13.

NOMINEE #2: BLOOMINGTON NORTH’S COLE GRUPENHOFF

Trailing Terre Haute South in the fourth quarter, Bloomington North went through the air to take the lead. Dash King’s pass is deflected, and then Cole Grupenhoff tips it to himself before securing it and taking off for a 60-yard touchdown in the Cougars 38-28 win over the Braves.