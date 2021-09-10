Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 10

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school highlights our FOX59 cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: FISHERS’ CURTIS KEARSCHNER

In the annual Mudsock Rivalry game, Hamilton Southeastern goes back to pass, but Fishers’ Dominic Oliverio blasts the quarterback from behind, forcing the ball into the air before it fell right into the hands of Curtis Kearschner, who returned the takeaway for a Tigers’ touchdown.

NOMINEE #2: TRI-WEST’S NIK JOINER

It’s good to be a little lucky sometimes, as a Tri-West pass is broken up by a Western Boone defender, but the ball goes right into the hands of Nik Joiner, who takes off down the sideline for a touchdown in the Bruins 21-11 victory over the Stars.