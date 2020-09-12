Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 11

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the plays our cameras caught this Friday night around Central Indiana, two stood out as the best-of-the-best. Now your vote will determine which of them is the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: RITTER’S AUSTIN SULTZER

Ritter quarterback Justin Browder hurls the deep ball and finds Austin Sultzer behind the defense. Sultzer hauls it in, shakes a tackler loose, and breaks free for the long touchdown in the Raiders’ 28-21 win over Speedway.

NOMINEE #2: BROWNSBURG’S ISAIAH STREET

Brownsburg’s Isaiah Street busts through the Avon punt protect unit to block the Orioles’ kick for a safety in the Bulldogs’ 47-29 win.

Who wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for week 4? — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) September 12, 2020