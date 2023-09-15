INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught for Football Friday Night, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: PIKE’S IFEOLUWA ADEOBA II

Lawrence Central brought in the punting unit, but a low snap allowed the Pike rush just enough time to break into the backfield. Ifeoluwa Adeoba II got his hands on the ball to record the block, then picked it up and ran the other way for a Red Devils’ touchdown.

NOMINEE #2: PARK TUDOR’S DJ GORDON

Park Tudor has the ball deep in their own territory, and quarterback DJ Gordon decides to keep it and take off. Sprinting down the sideline, Gordon broke five Shenandoah tackles on the way to the end zone in the Panthers’ 47-7 win over the Raiders.