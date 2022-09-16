INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: WARREN CENTRAL’S JOE WALKER

On a Ben Davis kickoff, Warren Central’s Joe Walker received the kick at the five yard line and immediately took off upfield. The Warriors return unit did well to give him a big gap, and Walker helped himself with a pair of stiff arms as well as he just outraced the coverage team 95 yards to the end zone for the touchdown.

NOMINEE#2: SPEEDWAY’S DEVIN ROBINSON

Monrovia drops back to pass and Speedway gets good pressure on the QB as the ball is released… right to defensive end Devin Robinson who takes it back to the house for a pick-six in the Sparkplugs win over the Bulldogs.