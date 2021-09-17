Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 17

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: DANVILLE’S ANDREW POPPA

This nomination deserves multiple players, but we can only fit one in! Danville put together a nifty flea-flicker against their Sagamore Conference rivals Tri-West, with a pitch to the back, reverse to the receiver, toss back to the quarterback before a throw downfield into the hands of Andrew Poppa. The Warriors would take down the Bruins on the road, 14-7.

NOMINEE #2: BROWNSBURG’S CALEB MARCUS

Caleb Marcus had himself a night on Homecoming with five touchdowns, none more impressive than this, as he bobbled but hung on to a Jayden Whitaker pass for a 25 yard score in the Bulldogs’ 39-21 win over Fishers.