INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: MARTINSVILLE’S GARRETT SKAGGS

Martinsville’s Tyler Adkins goes over the middle to Garrett Skaggs who takes off down the field. A few moves to elude some Greenwood defenders get him close, then Skaggs pulls one player on his back as he dives across the goal line into the end zone for the touchdown.

NOMINEE #2: HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN’S DONOVAN RHODES

In a Hoosier Crossroads Conference showdown, Avon trailed Hamilton Southeastern, but was looking to close the gap. A deep pass was looking end zone, but HSE corner Donovan Rhodes first broke up the pass, tipping it away from an Oriole receiver, then Rhodes snagged the ball out of the air before tapping his feet in the back corner of the end zone to secure the interception for the Royals.