INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught for FOX59’s Football Friday Night, two plays stand out as the best-of-the-best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LUTHERAN’S DEVUAN JONES

In a battle of small school unbeatens, Lutheran trailed Scecina 13-7 at halftime, but the Saints were receiving the kick to open the second half. DeVuan Jones caught it near the goal line and took off, following his blockers to find just enough of a seam to bring it back for a touchdown as Lutheran went on to beat Scecina 28-19.

NOMINEE #2: CARMEL’S TIM HAAS

Visiting North Central, Carmel lined up with the punt block unit ready to get after it, and that’s just what the Greyhounds special teams unit did, Tim Haas specifically, who busted through the middle of the Panthers’ protection to first get the block, then scoop up the loose ball, and finally run it back for a touchdown in Carmel’s win over North Central.