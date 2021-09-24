Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 24

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the plays our cameras caught this Friday night of high school football, two stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

NOMINEE #1: CARMEL’S DESMOND DUFFY

Carmel’s Desmond Duffy makes the catch, but he was just getting started on the play, spinning free from a defender and taking off for the end zone. His dive found the corner pylon for a touchdown in the Greyhounds 45-0 win over North Central.

NOMINEE #2: WESTFIELD’S IAN BRUCH

Westfield went to the back of tricks here, as quarterback Maximus Webster swung a pass out wide to Jackson Wasserstrom who in turn chucked it deep into the waiting arms of Ian Bruch. Bruch took it to the house in the Shamrocks’ 24-21 win over Brownsburg.