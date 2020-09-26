Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 25

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

NOMINEE #1: WESTFIELD’S CARSON VOORHIS

Going for two and the win, Westfield called Carson Voorhis’ number. He didn’t disappoint, finding pay dirt to walk off with the 43-42 overtime upset of Brownsburg.

NOMINEE #2: BEECH GROVE’S GARRETT ESPOSITO

After catching a short swing pass, Beech Grove’s Garrett Esposito found himself face-to-face with a Monrovia defender. A little stutter-step froze the Bulldogs’ defender and allowed Esposito to speed away, 84 yards for a touchdown in the Hornets’ 29-14 win.

Who wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for September 25? — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) September 26, 2020