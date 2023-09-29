INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught for FOX59’s Football Friday Night on September 29, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: SOUTHPORT’S TI’ERIC CAMPBELL

Southport’s Ti’Eric Campbell MOSSES a Terre Haute North defender and runs away from the defense for a touchdown in the Cardinals’ 43-7 win over the Patriots. The win snapped a 28-game losing streak for Southport, dating back to 2020.

NOMINEE #2: FISHERS’ BRADY WOLF

With Franklin Central backed up in its own territory, the Flashes’ quarterback held on to the ball too long as Fishers’ Brady Wolf broke into the backfield to record the sack and the safety in the Tigers’ 29-23 win.