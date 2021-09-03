Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 3

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught for FOX59’s Football Friday Night this week, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: PIKE’S CHRISTIAN PETERSON

On fourth down, Pike quarterback Lakendrick Suttles buys time by rolling out of the pocket and decides to go for it all. He floats one to the back of the end zone where Christian Peterson comes down with it for six.

NOMINEE #2: SPEEDWAY’S REIS WALKER

Reis Walker takes the wide receiver screen to the house in Speedway’s win over Beech Grove, leading the Sparkplugs to their first 3-0 start since 2011.