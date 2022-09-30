INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught for FOX59’s Football Friday Night on September 30, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BREBEUF’S JAREN BOWLING

Brebeuf led Terre Haute South 3-0 at halftime, but started the second half with a bang as Jaren Bowling broke free for a 78-yard touchdown catch, leading the Braves to a 27-0 victory.

NOMINEE #2: CATHEDRAL’S DANNY O’NEIL

Cathedral quarterback Danny O’Neil found something working with his legs against Cincinnati LaSalle on Friday, keeping this one in the Red Zone, knifing through the d-line, and finding room after cutting outside, as he made his way to the end zone in the Irish’s 37-6 victory.