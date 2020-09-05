Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 4

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the plays our cameras caught this Friday night around Central Indiana, two stood out as the best-of-the-best. Now your vote will determine which of them is the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: WARREN CENTRAL’S DEVAON HOLMAN

Warren Central wide receiver Devaon Holman brings in the pass with one hand.

NOMINEE #2: AVON’S REMINGTON GALL

On the final play of the second quarter, Avon called the Hail Mary. Quarterback Henry Hesson chucked it up, and wideout Remington Gall came down with the ball before fighting through tackles into the end zone.

Who wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game this week? — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) September 5, 2020