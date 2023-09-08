INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BREBEUF’S TAYLOR CLARK

Brebeuf’s Taylor Clark gets behind the Guerin Catholic defense, catches the pass from Maverick Geske in stride, and outruns the secondary for a 76 yard touchdown.

NOMINEE #2: RONCALLI’S CHARLIE ELSENER

On 3rd and Goal from the 14 yard line, Roncalli goes through the air as Collin Ash lofts it up for Charlie Elsener, and the big man comes down with it for a touchdown in the Royals 38-10 win over Columbus North.