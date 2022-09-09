INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: NEW PALESTINE’S GRAYSON THOMAS

On a 4th and 1, New Pal’s Grayson Thomas gets the first and then appears to be spun to the ground to end the play… but the play continued! Thomas kept his balance on a Mt. Vernon defender’s back and took off running 46 yard for a touchdown in the Dragons 42-6 win over the Marauders.

NOMINEE #2: CENTER GROVE’S NOAY COY

In a tight matchup with Ben Davis, Center Grove gets a much needed chunk play as Noah Coy fights through a defensive pass interference to still make a tremendous catch down the sideline and gets inside the 5 before he’s finally dragged down in the Trojans victory over the Giants.